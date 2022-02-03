Student’s Name: Madison Melcher
Student’s School: Summerland Public School
Parents Names: Kevin and Sherry Melcher
Siblings Names/Ages: Ashley (16) Dylan (9)
What activities did you participate in while in high school? FFA, Skills USA, Speech, Play Production, National Honor Society, Wrestling
What is your favorite memory of high school? My favorite memory would be the 2021 National FFA Convention.
What is your favorite class and why? Anatomy and physiology because we always have a good time.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? One of my favorite elementary school memories would have to be when I was in kindergarten and my best friend and I would run to the small playhouse every day so that the boys couldn’t get it.
What will you miss after you graduate? I would miss my favorite underclassmen.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I most likely will attend South Dakota State University and major in either veterinary science or ag education. In five years, I hope to have a career chosen and working.
What are three things on your bucket list? Travel to all 50 states, go see at least 5 different countries and go to all the national parks.