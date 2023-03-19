Student’s Name: Madison Kester
Student’s School: Summerland Public School
Updated: March 19, 2023 @ 5:15 pm
Parents Names: Tim Jr. and Kristen Kester
Siblings Names/Ages: Logan - 16, Katelyn - 13, Claire - 11, Leah - 9
What activities did you participate in while in high school? SkillsUSA, FBLA, volleyball, band
What is your favorite memory of high school? Going to games.
What is your favorite class and why? Modern lit
What is your favorite memory from elementary school?
Class parties on holidays.
What will you miss after you graduate? Going to games and seeing my friends every day.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan to major in nursing. In five years, I will hopefully be working at a hospital.
What are three things on your bucket list? Go to Europe, go skydiving, go to a Taylor Swift concert