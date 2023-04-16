Student’s name: Madelynn Kolm
Student’s school: Elgin Public School
Parents names: David and Chelsey Kolm
Siblings names/ages: Paige Wieser-31 and Dylan Kolm-16
What activities did you participate in while in high school: Volleyball, basketball, track, dance, cheer, quiz bowl, student council, bookclub, future problem solvers, and science olympians.
What is your favorite memory of high school: State volleyball sophomore year.
What is your favorite class and why: Childhood Development because I am going into that field in college.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school: Spending the night at the Omaha zoo in 5th grade.
What will you miss after you graduate: The feel of a small town.
What are your future plans and where do you hope to be in five years: Attend the University of South Dakota and earn a bachelor’s degree in communication sciences and disorders with a minor in childhood development. Then I will work to earn a master’s degree in speech pathology. In five years I hope to be working towards my master’s degree.
What are three things on your bucket list: Travel to Spain, bungee jump off a cliff and see the northern lights in Alaska.