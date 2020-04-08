Meet Mackenzie Cunningham
Student’s School: Ewing High School
Parents Names: Daniel and Jennifer Cunningham
Siblings Names/Ages: Blake Joseph (25), Elise Laura (20)
What activities did you participate in while in high school? FBLA, FCCLA, Choir and Yearbook
What is your favorite memory of high school? Gage Nilson standing on a chair trying to lift a ceiling tile to crawl up in the ceiling breaking out to the maconaria when Mrs. Sukup was coming into the library.
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Do your homework and never give up
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Attend Northeast Community College extended campus in O’Neill, still trying to decide if I want to study nursing or vet tech. In 5 years I want to be moved into my own place with my significant other and my dogs out in the country and working somewhere local. Spending my free time working at the local sale barn.