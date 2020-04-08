Mackenzie Cunningham

Meet Mackenzie Cunningham

Student’s School: Ewing High School

Parents Names: Daniel and Jennifer Cunningham

Siblings Names/Ages: Blake Joseph (25), Elise Laura (20)

Hinrichsen Sand and Gravel

What activities did you participate in while in high school? FBLA, FCCLA, Choir and Yearbook

What is your favorite memory of high school? Gage Nilson standing on a chair trying to lift a ceiling tile to crawl up in the ceiling breaking out to the maconaria when Mrs. Sukup was coming into the library.

What advice can you offer underclassmen? Do your homework and never give up

What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?  Attend Northeast Community College extended campus in O’Neill, still trying to decide if I want to study nursing or vet tech. In 5 years I want to be moved into my own place with my significant other and my dogs out in the country  and working somewhere local. Spending my free time working at the local sale barn.

