Student’s Name: Lynae Koinzan
Student’s School: Neligh-Oakdale Public Schools
Parents Names: Ryan & Koryn Koinzan
Siblings Names/Ages: Lucille 15, Bode & Wyatt 13
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Cross country, basketball, track, one act, dance team, musical, FFA, FBLA, student council, NHS, quiz bowl,4-H, 4-H council.
What is your favorite memory of high school? Attending National FFA convention in Indiana this last October with some of my best friends. We got to experience and learn so much and I had the best time. Shoutout to Burny for putting up with us the entire week.
What is your favorite class and why? A & P because it’s very interesting and we get to do a lot of fun activities.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? When my class went to AshFall Fossil Beds in 2nd grade which led to my obsession of wanting to become a paleontologist for the next three years.
What will you miss after you graduate? I will definitely miss the people the most, all my classmates, teachers, friends and family who have done so much for me over the years, and I don’t know what I’ll do without them.
What are three things on your bucket list? Visit all 50 states, live to the year 2100, run a marathon.