Meet Luke Henn
Buy Now

Meet Luke Henn

Student’s School: Pope john XXIII Central Catholic High School 

Parents Names: Denis and Janette F. Henn 

Siblings Names/Ages: Logan-20 

Insurance Mart-Janet & Tracey

What activities did you participate in while in high school? Wrestling, one-act, quiz bowl, musical, track and field, and golf

What is your favorite memory of high school? When my family went skiing over state basketball break 

What advice can you offer underclassmen? Do your homework. It’s not that hard and you learn by doing.  

What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? UNL major of accounting. Working somewhere in Lincoln and trying to get my CPA.

0
0
0
0
0