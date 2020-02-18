Meet Luke Henn
Student’s School: Pope john XXIII Central Catholic High School
Parents Names: Denis and Janette F. Henn
Siblings Names/Ages: Logan-20
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Wrestling, one-act, quiz bowl, musical, track and field, and golf
What is your favorite memory of high school? When my family went skiing over state basketball break
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Do your homework. It’s not that hard and you learn by doing.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? UNL major of accounting. Working somewhere in Lincoln and trying to get my CPA.