Student’s Name: Luis Mendoza
Student’s School: Summerland
Parents Names: Luis Mendoza and Josefina Garcia
Siblings Names/Ages: Jesus Garcia (33), Maria Grothe (28), Olga Garcia (16)
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Basketball 3 years, track 4 years, FBLA 4 years, one-act 4 years and quiz bowl 3 years.
What is your favorite memory of high school? Freshman year, Joey and Ryan would smack their trays during lunch as hard as they could, and you could hear it five tables down. It was just the funniest thing ever.
What is your favorite class and why? Probably business law, just for the fact that most of my friends are in there and it’s kind of a fun class.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school?
Recess, I wish we would have it now.
What will you miss after you graduate? Being able to see my friends everyday, since a lot of us aren’t going to be close to home.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
I plan to attend Northeast or Central Community College in a welding program. Hopefully in five years I’m somewhat settled down, in a nice home somewhere around the area with a wife and maybe one kid.
What are three things on your bucket list? Go to Vegas, go to Cancun, go skydiving.