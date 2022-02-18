Student’s Name: Logan Mueller
Student’s School: Summerland
Parents Names: Steve and Mo Mueller
Siblings Names/Ages: Cooper 10
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Football 4 years and wrestling 4 years.
What is your favorite memory of high school? Getting the van stuck on an ag class trip in a pasture.
What is your favorite class and why? Ag class, because we do stuff we enjoy.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? Math money mall.
What will you miss after you graduate? All my friends
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five year? Northeast
What are three things on your bucket list? Go to Alaska and shoot a moose.