Student’s Name: Lizett Marino
Student’s School: Summerland Public
Parents Names: Guardians- Denise and Bodie Meyer
Siblings Names/Ages: Anthony-20 Houston-19 Ryett-4 Raeley-8
What activities did you participate in while in high school? One act, speech, track, basketball, FFA
What is your favorite memory of high school? Getting the van stuck while trying to go to the pond in natural resources.
What is your favorite class and why? Pre-Calc because of Mr. Birch and the atmosphere
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? Participating in a talent show three times
What will you miss after you graduate? Seeing my baby jaguars
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? My future plans are to become a therapist or a teacher. I hope someday to have my own therapist office and help as many people as I can.
What are three things on your bucket list? Go to Puerto Rico,
marry a rich man, go bungee jumping.