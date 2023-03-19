Student’s Name: Linus Borer
Student’s School: Pope John XXIII Central Catholic HS
Updated: March 19, 2023 @ 5:15 pm
Parents Names: David & Lindy Borer
Siblings Names/Ages: Eliza, 16, Amelia, 13, Simon, 9
What activities did you participate in while in high school? I participated in football, golf, speech, one act, quiz bowl, National Honor Society, Jr. Right to Life, and student council.
What is your favorite memory of high school? So far, my favorite memory has been placing 2nd in extemporaneous at state speech!
What is your favorite class and why? Chemistry was my favorite class; performing labs and learning about different concepts of chemistry has inspired me to major in chemistry.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school?
My favorite memory was when my class surprise attacked the fifth graders with marshmallows before we finished sixth grade.
What will you miss after you graduate? I will definitely miss speech and one act; drama has been a part of my high school career that I was best at and that I enjoyed the most.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
I hope to attend the University of Nebraska-Kearney and pursue a major in chemistry. In five years, I hope to be working in chemical research and development; currently, I have no field of R&D in mind. I hope to discover that in college, however!
What are three things on your bucket list? Go skydiving, build a secret room in my house, travel to Italy, Japan, and Spain in my life.