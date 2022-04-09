Student’s name: Lexi Bode
Student’s school: Pope John Central Catholic
Parents’ Names: Ted & Tammy Bode
Siblings’ Names/Ages: Harlie Bode(19) and Kaiden Bode(14)
What activities did you participate in while in high school?: Volleyball, basketball, track, speech, Jr. Right to Life, musical and FFA
What is your favorite memory of high school?: State dance and state FFA
What is your favorite class and why? Chemistry because it is the most challenging class I have. Also, I hope to major in chemistry.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school?: Returning to school the first day/open house with a new bookbag and seeing my classmates.
What will you miss after you graduate?: A set schedule. Maybe some teachers too and definitely sports.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I hope to major in chemistry at either Wayne State College or Nebraska Wesleyan. In five years, I hope to be in my first year of dental school
What are three things on your bucket list?: To graduate from college, get into dental school, and travel to make memories.