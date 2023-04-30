Student’s Name: Levi Drueke
Student’s School: Neligh-Oakdale
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Student’s Name: Levi Drueke
Student’s School: Neligh-Oakdale
Parents Names: Todd Drueke, Barbara and Derrick Jackson
Siblings Names: Coby, James, Grace, Isaac, Sadie, Kaden.
What Activities did you participate in while in high school? Football, wrestling, student council, FBLA.
What is your favorite memory of high school? Playing in the state football championship.
What is your favorite class and why? English, I enjoy the class and the teacher.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? Playing kickball at recess in the spring.
What will you miss after you graduate? Seeing friends everyday.
What are your future plans (College with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan on going to college and major in Pre- Chiropractic. In five years, I plan on still being in college.
What are three things on your bucket list? Retire somewhere warm year round, watch wrestling championships, go on a cruise.