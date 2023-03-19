Student’s Name: Levi Cronk
Student’s School: Summerland Public School
Updated: March 19, 2023 @ 5:15 pm
Parents Names: Karen and Alan Cronk
Siblings Names/Ages: Chad, 32, Aaron, 29, Hanna, 25
What Activities did you participate in while in high school? Football, basketball, track and field, FFA, National Honor Society
What is your favorite memory of high school? Making playoffs in football
What is your favorite class and why? Mr. Goldfuss’s because it’s fun
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? Recess football games
What will you miss after you graduate? My underclassmen friends
What are your future plans (College with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Attend UNL and major in agronomy and minor in animal science. I hope to be back in the area working as either an agronomist or farming.
What are three things on your bucket list? Travel to Alaska and Canada, go to a Green Bay Packers game, go hunting in Montana or Colorado