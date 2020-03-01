Meet Lesly Luna
School: Neligh-Oakdale High School
Parents Names: Leonardo Luna and Virginia Duran
Siblings Names/Ages: Jose (18) Leonardo (14) Jaquelin (12) and Fernando (2)
What activities did you participate in while in high school?
Oh man a lot but here you go…. FCCLA, FFA, FBLA, One-Act, All-School Play, Musical, Student Council, Mock Trial, Volleyball, Wrestling Statistician, Dance, CCD, Student Manager for Volleyball
What is your favorite memory of high school?
I have several memories that I enjoyed from high school. My favorite one would be when Ms.Scarborough and I were going to a District meeting. And we spilled a pot full of meat all over the floor because Ms.Scarborough took a sharp turn. After leaving Pierce we got lost because Scarborough does not know that side of the state very well like she does the other side according to her. I think it was just a rough day!!
What advice can you offer underclassmen?
The advice I can offer underclassmen is go out and do every activity you possibly can! You will make friends you would have never thought of making. Not just that you will learn what your strengths and weaknesses are. Go out and make the best of it! You only go to high school once enjoy it while you can. You can always have a job after graduation and you will be working for the rest of your life so don’t make that stop you from doing activities that you want to.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
My future plans are to either attend Northeast Community College or Wayne State. I am undecided on what I want to go into but my two options are Counseling or Child and Family Social Worker. In five years, I want to be finished with college and working a job that I enjoy. Living my best life in Cali;)