Student’s Name: Layne Bullock
School: Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School
Parent’s Names: Stephan Bullock & Natalie Bitney
Siblings Names/Ages: Gracie Bullock 22
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Football, Basketball, Golf, Track, One-Act, Quizbowl, Musical, Student Council, Jr. Right to Life, and FFA
What is your favorite memory of high school? 2020 Football Season, it was the most exciting year of football.
What is your favorite class and why? 8th Grade History with Mr. Spiegel. Had so much fun in class and also had a lot of jokes.
What advice can you offer underclassmen?
Do join extracurricular activities while in high school. You only have 4 years to take part in them.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Attend Southeast Community College in Lincoln for 2 years to get my generals done. After attending UNL for Wildlife Management and Natural Resources. In 5 years I hope to have a career in Wildlife Management.