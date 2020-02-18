Meet Lauren Behnk
Student’s School: Clearwater
Parents Names: Patti & Jerry Behnk
Siblings Names/Ages: Sarah (31), Logan (29), Jacob (15), Christian (13)
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Through high school, I participated in volleyball (3 years), cross county (1 year), basketball (4 years), track (2 years), choir (4 years), band (1 year), one act (1 year), skills usa (1 year), class secretary (3 years), National Honor Society (2 years) and quiz bowl (1 year)
What is your favorite memory of high school?
Fitting our entire senior class into the Bearinger Bus and going to Omaha.
What advice can you offer underclassmen?
Work hard and don’t take the easy way out. Also, respect underclassmen.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan to attend the University of Nebraska-Kearney and major in health sciences with a minor in spanish. In five years, I hope to be done or finishing up my degree with plans to enter the medical field in radiology.