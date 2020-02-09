Meet Lane Bartak
School: Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School
Parents Names: Paul and Sonja Bartak
Siblings Names/Ages: Sister Sharon (15), brother Jason (5), sister Faith (3)
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Football, golf, basketball, FFA, 4-H, and speech
What is your favorite memory of high school? Attending the March for Life.
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Work hard.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? My future plans are to attend college with a major in Electrical and Construction Maintenance. In five years I hope to be at a good job with great co workers; loving life every day.