Student’s Name: Landyn Schrader
Student’s School: Neligh-Oakdale
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 22F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 22F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: March 19, 2023 @ 5:15 pm
Student’s Name: Landyn Schrader
Student’s School: Neligh-Oakdale
Parents Names: James & Tami Schrader
Siblings Names/Ages: Trevor/30 Jessica/33 Carrie/35
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Football, basketball, track, FBLA, NHS
What is your favorite memory of high school? Playing in the state football championship.
What is your favorite class and why? Shop because you can use your hands to learn.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? When Carson Whitesel flipped over the curb in his yard with his bike because he had no brakes going down hill.
What will you miss after you graduate? My buddies
What are your future plans (College with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Attend Northeast for structural drafting.
What are three things on your bucket list? Sky diving , hunt the world, hit the lottery