Student’s Name: Landon Hobbs
Student’s School: Summerland High School
Updated: March 19, 2023 @ 5:15 pm
Parents Names: Janette Hobbs and the late Sam Hobbs
Siblings Names/Ages: Xavier (21) Jadyn (14)
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Basketball
What is your favorite memory of high school? The class trip to Florida
What is your favorite class and why? Applied Comp with Mrs. Harley because I like the group of students in the class.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? Having to write a thousand word essay because of Matthew and Emma Funk
What will you miss after you graduate? My classmates and friends at school
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
I plan to attend college at Northeast to major in diesel mechanics.
What are three things on your bucket list? Buy a 2017 dually diesel pickup, go to Las Vegas, travel to Texas and Montana