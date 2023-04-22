Student’s Name:
Laia Coromines Domingo
Student’s School:
Elgin Public Schools
Host Parents: Kurt and Peggy Hanlin
Siblings Names/Ages:
Mar Coromines Domingo, 13 years old
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Basketball and volleyball
What is your favorite memory of high school? Every time Janet makes her mac and cheese.
What is your favorite class and why? Sociology, because Mr. Callahan is a great teacher and I like the way he teaches.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school?
Having fun, without any homework or test.
What will you miss after you graduate? The people I met during my exchange year.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
Going to college in Valencia
What are three things on your bucket list?
Come back to the US, go to a Coldplay concert,go hunting.