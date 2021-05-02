Student’s Name: Kyra Nilson
Student’s School: Summerland
Parents Names: Misty Nilson
Siblings Names/Ages: Dakota 28, Gage 19, Talya 14, Taylen 11
What activities did you participate in while in high school?
Volleyball, basketball, track, NHS, E-Club, FBLA, Choir, Band, Speech, One-Act, youth Group
What is your favorite memory of high school?
Winning the school dodgeball tournament, and Brenna and I beating Mr. Martin and Mr. Appleby in a cornhole.
What is your favorite class and why?
Business Law, the conversations get interesting.
What advice can you offer underclassmen?
Don’t be like me, procrastinating is bad.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
Hopefully OSU (Oklahoma State University), and to be graduated with a degree. I just don’t know exactly which one yet.