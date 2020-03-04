Meet Kyle Bryan Snodgrass
Student’s School: Neligh-Oakdale
Parents Names: Roy and Marla Snodgrass
Siblings Names/Ages: Courtney Snodgrass 22
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Speech FCCLA FFA FBLA
What is your favorite memory of high school? Getting to go to district speech at Wayne and spending all my money on smoothies and candy. And having to wait there for Cole after Mrs.Marshall was mad at him for making it to finals.
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Work on scholarships and college classes your Junior year
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? To have finished my schooling at Wayne State College and have gotten a job in a small town teaching High school Social sciences.