Student’s name: Krystal Fulsaas
Student’s school: Neligh-Oakdale High School
Parents’ Names: Angie and Delayne Fulsaas
Siblings’ Names/Ages: Zia/22, Wynter/22, Jorden/19
What activities did you participate in while in high school?: One act, yearbook, musical, FCCLA, NHS, band, choir
What is your favorite memory of high school?: When Ashton climbed through the ceiling tiles during band one day.
What is your favorite class and why? I love art- I can always work on my projects and have quality time with Ms. Pfanstiel
What is your favorite memory from elementary school?: When we would play hockey during P.E.
What will you miss after you graduate?: My friends and teachers
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Music Education @ Fort Hays State University
What are three things on your bucket list?: To have a successful music career, to travel to different iconic places, to raise a family of my own :)