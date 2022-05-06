Kristi

Student’s Name: Kristi Nierodzik

Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley Schools

Parents Names: Ed and Jennifer Nierodzik 

Siblings Names/Ages: Wyatt Nierodzik 15                                                    

What activities did you participate in while in high school? Golf, speech, one act, yearbook.

What is your favorite memory of high school? The National Honor Society trips

What is your favorite class and why? Art because it was one of the few classes I didn’t have to worry about and actually enjoyed 

What is your favorite memory from elementary school? The zoo field trip 

What will you miss after you graduate? The after school activities 

What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?

An early education teacher or a baker

What are three things on your bucket list? Own a bakery, own a house, jump out a plane with a parachute.

