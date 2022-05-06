Student’s Name: Kristi Nierodzik
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley Schools
Parents Names: Ed and Jennifer Nierodzik
Siblings Names/Ages: Wyatt Nierodzik 15
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Golf, speech, one act, yearbook.
What is your favorite memory of high school? The National Honor Society trips
What is your favorite class and why? Art because it was one of the few classes I didn’t have to worry about and actually enjoyed
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? The zoo field trip
What will you miss after you graduate? The after school activities
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
An early education teacher or a baker
What are three things on your bucket list? Own a bakery, own a house, jump out a plane with a parachute.