Meet Kolton Krick
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley
Parents’ Names: Mike and Tori Krick
Siblings Names/Ages: Brendan, 10
What activities did you participate in while in high school: Band – 4 years, Track – 4 years, FFA – 2 years, Cross Country – 1 year, Football – 1 year, FBLA – 1 year
What are your favorite memories of high school: Attending National FFA, placing in top 10 at State FFA in arc welding, going on band trips, and track meets
What advice can you offer underclassmen: Learn a trade
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years: I plan to attend Northeast Community College and obtain a degree in welding. I hope to be welding in the pipeline industry.