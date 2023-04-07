Student’s Name: Charles Kody Qualset
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley Schools.
Parents Names: Curtis and Brandi Qualset.
Siblings Names/Ages: Delilah, 14; Emma, 16; Angel, 20.
What activities did you participate in while in high school? I was in football, basketball, golf, esports, one act, speech, National Honor Society.
What is your favorite memory of high school?
The after prom Perkins run at 2 a.m.
What is your favorite class and why? Spanish is my favorite class because of all the different activities we did.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school?
After School Adventure Club activities.
What will you miss after you graduate?
The teachers and the fun activities I have done.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
I will be attending Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. I will be enrolled in their game design bachelor’s program.
What are three things on your bucket list?
To leave the country for a vacation, create a successful video game or help with creating one, become successful.