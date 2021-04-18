Student’s Name: Kirsten Krebs
School: Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School
Parent’s Names: Jeff & Lynette Krebs
Siblings Names/Ages: Calli Krebs, 20 years old
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Student Council, Junior Right to Life, Basketball, Volleyball, Track, FFA, Dance, Musical, One Act
What is your favorite memory of high school? As a freshman it is a tradition to do face down snow angels and that was a really fun tradition.
What is your favorite class and why? Math because I love working with numbers.
What advice can you offer underclassmen?
Respect your upper classmen and enjoy high school because it goes by faster than you think.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan on attending Southeast in Lincoln studying Radiology. I hope to be working in a small town close to home being able to be close to my family.