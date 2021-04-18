kirsten dusel

Student’s Name: Kirsten Dusel 

 

Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley

 

Parents Names: Mike and Roxanne Dusel

josh

 

Siblings Names/Ages:   Katie Dusel, 25                                                     

                                              

What activities did you participate in while in high school? volleyball

 

What is your favorite memory of high school? Talking to friends

 

What is your favorite class and why? Study hall

 

What advice can you offer underclassmen? Push yourself to be the best

 

What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Continue my education and help my dad on the farm.

 

