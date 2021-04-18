Student’s Name: Kirsten Dusel
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley
Parents Names: Mike and Roxanne Dusel
Siblings Names/Ages: Katie Dusel, 25
What activities did you participate in while in high school? volleyball
What is your favorite memory of high school? Talking to friends
What is your favorite class and why? Study hall
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Push yourself to be the best
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Continue my education and help my dad on the farm.