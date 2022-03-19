Student’s Name: Kimberly Nicole Dreger
Student’s School: Neligh-Oakdale
Parents Names: David & Patricia Dreger
Siblings Names/Ages: Kayla Coover (34) Kelsey Dreger (27)
Collin Dreger (21)
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Band, yearbook
What is your favorite memory of high school? My junior year of prom, my best friend and I had the best time at post prom.
What is your favorite class and why? Anatomy & physiology and chemistry, Mrs. Heckert is an incredible teacher and science has always been something that I love.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school?
I will never get over the fact that Vanessa and I were absolutely petrified of each other for the longest time. We would just sit and stare at each other because we didn’t know how to interact with each other.
What will you miss after you graduate? I’m going to miss sitting in class with my friends, laughing, and just having a hot time.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Wayne State College for criminal justice & psychology. In five years, I will just be graduating from college. After I graduate from Wayne State, I would like to move to California with my significant other and find a job that correlates with my degree.
What are three things on your bucket list? See Billie Eilish in concert, attend the New York City Pride March, own a pet tortoise