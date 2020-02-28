Meet Kierra Lynne Bearinger
Student’s School: Clearwater High School
Parents Names: Jarod and Tammy Bearinger
Siblings Names/Ages: Cassidy (15), Daley (13), Irelyn (11), Alvie (9), and Emorie (7)
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Volleyball, Basketball, One-Act, Quiz Bowl, Band and Choir
What is your favorite memory of high school? Taking a class trip to Omaha, and going Go-Karting and to the haunted house.
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Highschool goes really fast, even if it seems it is taking forever! Make lots of memories and treasure the time.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan to attend UNL to major in Elementary Education and Early Childhood Education. In five years I hope to be graduated college and begin teaching.