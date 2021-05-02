kevin

Student’s Name: Kevin Beard

 

Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley

 

Parents Names: Thamica Mahan

 

Siblings Names/Ages:  14-Klaub 19-destiny                                                      

midwesetregional

                                              

What activities did you participate in while in high school? Freshmen basketball and sophomore year

 

What is your favorite memory of high school? Basketball on the bus 

 

What is your favorite class and why? Weight training 

 

What advice can you offer underclassmen? Stay on top of your work 

 

What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?

Working construction or Tyson

 

