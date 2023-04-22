Student’s Name: Kellen Mlnarik
Student’s School: Summerland Public School
Parents Names: Ted and Shelly Mlnarik
Siblings Names/Ages: Trevor (26), Cade (23) Adyson (17)
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Football, basketball, golf, FFA, National Honor Society.
What is your favorite memory of high school? Sports
What is your favorite class and why? My favorite class is Large Animal Management because it is always a good time.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? My favorite memory from elementary school would be Recess.
What will you miss after you graduate?
I will miss getting to talk to all of my friends everyday.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
I am attending Northeast for Agribusiness. After 2 years, I plan on taking some Taxidermy Classes in Columbus. In 5 years I hope to have a good paying job and my own Taxidermy Business on the side.
What are three things on your bucket list? Fishing in Canada. Hunting in Alaska and Africa and fishing in Canada.