Parents Names: James and Mallory McAllister
Siblings Names/Ages: Kaden 14, Kason 5.
What activities did you participate in while in high school? FFA, one act and choir.
What is your favorite class and why?
Any class with Mr. Grosserode because I got to build things and fix stuff.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school?
Playing with my neighborhood friends.
What will you miss after you graduate? Working on stuff in the shop.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
Joining the Army. In five years I hope to be in engineering school of some sort.