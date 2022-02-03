Student’s Name: Keegan Smith
Student’s School: Summerland Public School
Parents Names: Dawn and Justin Wright
Siblings Names/Ages: Heaven Smith 23 and Jagger Smith 24.
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Basketball and track What is your favorite memory of high school? Playing basketball with friends
What is your favorite class and why? PE because I beat people in ping pong
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? Watching my brother play basketball
What will you miss after you graduate? Talking with friends and doing dumb stuff together
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Just going into the workforce after high school. In 5 years, hope to have become a State Trooper.
What are three things on your bucket list? Own a Hellcat, have a good job, have fun in life.