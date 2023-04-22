Student’s Name: Keegan Petersen
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley High School
Parents Names: Julie Petersen
Siblings Names/Ages: Kaden Petersen-14
What activities did you participate in while in high school? FBLA, basketball, football, track, FCCLA.
What is your favorite memory of high school? Basketball or track.
What is your favorite class and why? Weight lifting because it is a go at your own pace class learning about different types of techniques.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school?Going to school.
What will you miss after you graduate? Sports
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
Planning on going to Concordia University. Majoring in elementary education and minoring in Athletic directing. I hope to be enjoying college and meeting new friends. I also hope to be teaching.
What are three things on your bucket list?
Going to an NBA game, lifting and getting bigger, collecting and reselling shoes.