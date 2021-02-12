Student’s Name: KayLeigh Fernau
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley Schools
Parents Names: Amy Kleider and Howard Fernau
Siblings Names/Ages: Heather 32 , Tony 30 , Vanessa 29, Karissa 16, Kris 15
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Band, Choir, Show Choir, FCCLA, Flag Corp, Teammates, National Honor Society, and Stand for the Silent.
What is your favorite memory of high school? Dressing up with my friends and attending events like prom and homecoming.
What is your favorite class and why? My favorite class is Nutrition because my class was always making food.
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Take it one class at a time. It’ll seem like it’s taking forever, but it’ll be senior year before you know it.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? To join the workforce in Norfolk or Omaha Nebraska and take college classes as needed for my career.