Student’s Name: Kaylee Ramold
Student’s School: Pope John
Parents Names: Nick & Beth Ramold
Siblings Names/Ages: Grady(32), Jacob(26) and Conor(20)
What activities did you participate in while in high school? One-act, speech, musical, dance, volleyball, basketball, student council, Jr. Right to Life, band, choir and National Honor Society.
What is your favorite memory of high school? My favorite memory of high school is qualifying and participating in state speech my junior year.
What is your favorite class and why? My favorite class is government because it is interesting and the activities are fun.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? My favorite memory from elementary school is riding the bus everyday with my friend Emily.
What will you miss after you graduate? I will miss all the activities I am involved in.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I am planning on majoring in psychology and then getting my master’s degree to become a school pyschologist. In five years, I hope to be in college getting my master’s degree.
What are three things on your bucket list? Travel outside of the country, go snorkeling and ride in a hot air balloon.