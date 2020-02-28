Meet Kaylee Bacon
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley Schools
Parents Names: Kevin & Angie Bacon
Siblings Names/Ages: Dallis Smith-, Koby Smith-20, Erica Bacon-16
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Volleyball, Basketball, Track & Field
What is your favorite memory of high school? Going to State Basketball and getting 4th
What advice can you offer underclassmen?
Help others and work hard
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Going to go to Rochester Community and Technical College in Rochester, MN, and be in their vet tech program. I will also be playing softball there as well. In five years, I see myself in a different college finishing my degree.