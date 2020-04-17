Meet Kayce Kallhoff
Student’s School: Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School
Parents Names: Brent and Susan Kallhoff
Siblings Names/Ages: Kyle (21) and Karson (12)
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Volleyball (4), basketball (4), track (2), FFA (2), musical (4), one-act (4), dance (3), junior right to life (4), student council (2), national honor society (2)
What is your favorite memory of high school? Having 10 chaperons sitting outside of our hotel room in Washington D.C. during the March For Life.
What advice can you offer underclassmen? High school is stressful, but don’t spend too much time stressing about things, just go out and have fun; the 4 years with your best friends goes fast.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Attending Southeast Community College in Lincoln, then transferring to UNL. I am planning on going into college with my major undeclared, but I am interested in majoring in graphic design and minor in advertising. In 5 years I hope to graduate from college and have a job in my field.