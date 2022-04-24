Katie

Student’s Name: Katie Simons 

Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley Schools

Parents Names: Gretchen Simons, Larry Whited 

Thriftway

Siblings Names/Ages: Andrew Simons, Jaxon Simons

What activities did you participate in while in high school? I played basketball once, tried out one act, and did yearbook for a semester. 

What is your favorite memory of high school? 2021 homecoming 

What is your favorite class and why? Government, the teacher is always the best 

What is your favorite memory from elementary school?

Library times

What will you miss after you graduate?  Probably the milk machine, or the government teacher 

What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?  Open my own bakery 

What are three things on your bucket list? Go to Italy, meet a capybara, invent something

