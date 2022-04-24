Student’s Name: Katie Simons
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley Schools
Parents Names: Gretchen Simons, Larry Whited
Siblings Names/Ages: Andrew Simons, Jaxon Simons
What activities did you participate in while in high school? I played basketball once, tried out one act, and did yearbook for a semester.
What is your favorite memory of high school? 2021 homecoming
What is your favorite class and why? Government, the teacher is always the best
What is your favorite memory from elementary school?
Library times
What will you miss after you graduate? Probably the milk machine, or the government teacher
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Open my own bakery
What are three things on your bucket list? Go to Italy, meet a capybara, invent something