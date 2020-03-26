Meet Katie Hawk
Student’s School: Ewing Public High School
Parents Names: Mike & Theresa Hawk
Siblings Names/Ages:Christina, 28; Mary, 26; Laura, 25; Sarah, 21
What activities did you participate in while in high school?
Speech, One-Acts, FBLA, FCA, National Honors Society, Quiz Bowl
What is your favorite memory of high school?
When Sidney and I won State Speech in duet acting.
What advice can you offer underclassmen?
Don’t sweat the small stuff, in 2 years no one will remember.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
I plan to go to UNL and major in business. In five years I want to be graduated from college and working at a larger-sized company. I hope to be living in a city, like Lincoln, and have a nice apartment with a
view along with my two dogs.