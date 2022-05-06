Student’s Name: Karissa Fernau
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley Schools
Parents Names: Amy Kleider, Howard Fernau, Tammy Fernau
Siblings Names/Ages: Katrina Linn, Kassondra Fernau, Kasey Fernau,Tony Kleider,Vanessa Kleider,Heather Kleider, KayLeigh Richardson,Kristapher Fernau
What activities did you participate in while in high school? FBLA, speech, one act, and choir
What is your favorite class and why? My favorite class would have to be personal finance because Mrs. Parks is the best!
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? My favorite memory would have to be in kindergarten when we got to watch movies and take naps, that would still come in handy some days!
What will you miss after you graduate? I will miss the relationship that I have with underclassmen and teachers.They all have helped me so much to achieve my goals and prepare me for the future.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
My future plans are to attend college at Joseph’s cosmetology school in Norfolk,NE and then later go to school in Omaha to become an esthetician and also earn my degree and license in both in hopes of being able to start a new business. I hope to have a start on my own hair and esthetician salon in five years.
What are three things on your bucket list? Horseback on a beach, swim with dolphins, live in a van and travel around the world