Student’s Name: Kali Dworak
Student’s School: Elgin Public
Parents Names: Ben and Amanda Dworak
Siblings Names/Ages: Ava/9, Anna/11, Kadance/16, Myranda/22
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Golf, FFA, and wrestling
What is your favorite memory of high school? Our class trip to Omaha.
What is your favorite class and why? Speech because it is fun
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? Recess
What will you miss after you graduate? The classes and teachers
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Attend Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture and major in veterinary technician.
What are three things on your bucket list? Go to Mexico for vacation, get the car of my dreams and go around the world.