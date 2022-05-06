Student’s Name: Kaleb Mozer
Student’s School: Neligh-Oakdale
Parents Names: Jody Henery and Kevin Mozer
Siblings Names/Ages: Nora Henery - 5, Weston Henery - 3, Elijah Mozer - 7, Grace Mozer - 5
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Band
What is your favorite memory of high school? COVID
What is your favorite class and why? Welding, because I like to weld
What is your favorite memory from elementary school? When Thomas complimented my jacket
What will you miss after you graduate? The juice
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Live and die (eventually)
What are three things on your bucket list? Live, die, eat steak with Ghandi