Kaleb

Student’s Name: Kaleb Mozer

Student’s School: Neligh-Oakdale

Parents Names: Jody Henery and Kevin Mozer

Pinnacle

Siblings Names/Ages: Nora Henery - 5, Weston Henery - 3, Elijah Mozer - 7, Grace Mozer - 5                                                  

What activities did you participate in while in high school? Band

What is your favorite memory of high school? COVID

What is your favorite class and why? Welding, because I like to weld

What is your favorite memory from elementary school? When Thomas complimented my jacket

What will you miss after you graduate? The juice

What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Live and die (eventually)

What are three things on your bucket list? Live, die, eat steak with Ghandi

0
0
0
0
0