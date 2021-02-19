Student’s Name: Kaci Wickersham
Student’s School: Summerland Public School at Orchard
Parents Names: Darin and Kerry Wickersham
Siblings Names/Ages:Cody Wickersham (15) Cash and Coy Wickersham (13)
What activities did you participate in while in high school?
Cross Country, Track, Basketball (Freshman, Sophomore), FFA, Choir, Band
What is your favorite memory of high school?
My favorite memory of high school was making state cross country my junior and senior year and being able to compete in high school rodeo throughout high school.
What is your favorite class and why?
My favorite class is accounting because I like dealing with numbers in a business setting.
What advice can you offer underclassmen?
Putting in more work than everyone else will get you farther in life than sitting around wishing you were as good as everyone else.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years?
I plan to go to Chadron State College and major in Agribusiness. I will be part of the rodeo team while in college. In five years I hope to find a job as an Agricultural Loan Officer.