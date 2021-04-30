julien

Student’s Name: Julien Hearn

 

Student’s School: Neligh-Oakdale

 

Parents Names: Wendell Hearn, Connie and Bruce Ofe

 

Siblings Names/Ages: Alex Morrison, 20     

                                             

What activities did you participate in while in high school? Football, Basketball, Track, FBLA

 

What is your favorite memory of high school? Playing Burwell in the state quarterfinals

What is your favorite class and why? A&P, I really like science and learning about the body

 

What advice can you offer underclassmen? Focus on school work, you’ll thank yourself later. 

 

What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Enroll at Wayne State College, Study Applied Human and Sports Physiology. In 5 Years hopefully I’ll be done with college and working the job I want.

