Student’s Name: Journey Werner
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley Schools
Parents Names: Angie and Donny Werner
Siblings Names/Ages: Nathan 15, Ryder 10, Brianna 21
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Golf
What is your favorite memory of high school? The fights
What is your favorite class and why? Government because the teacher actually likes to teach their subject.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school?
When Mrs. Dittmer started helping me in 2nd grade.
What will you miss after you graduate? Welding
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to
be in five years? I plan to be in Colorado with a decent paying job.
What are three things on your bucket list? Get another cat, get a nice car and travel the world