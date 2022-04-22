Journey

Student’s Name: Journey Werner

Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley Schools

Parents Names: Angie and Donny Werner

Midwest

Siblings Names/Ages: Nathan 15, Ryder 10, Brianna 21

What activities did you participate in while in high school? Golf

What is your favorite memory of high school? The fights

What is your favorite class and why? Government because the teacher actually likes to teach their subject.

What is your favorite memory from elementary school?

When Mrs. Dittmer started helping me in 2nd grade.

What will you miss after you graduate? Welding

What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to

be in five years? I plan to be in Colorado with a decent paying job.

What are three things on your bucket list? Get another cat, get a nice car and travel the world

0
0
0
0
0