Meet Joslyn Klinetobe
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley Schools
Parents Names: Joshua and Tiffany Klinetobe- Guardian is Mary Klinetobe
Siblings Names/Ages: Harmony- 21, Shawn- 20, Hunter- 16, Chase- 14
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Sophomore year- volleyball, Senior year- FCCLA
What is your favorite memory of high school? Getting to see my friends everyday.
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Keep your grades up, it’s not that hard if you stay focused on the work.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? I plan on attending Wayne State College and Majoring in Radiology. I hope to be
out of college and have a good job.