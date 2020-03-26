Meet Josiah Wriedt
Student’s School: Elkhorn Valley
Parents Names: Jim and Michelle Wriedt
Siblings Names/Ages: Ty Wriedt-24
What activities did you participate in while in high school? Quiz Bowl, Basketball, Golf for 4 yrs, FCA, 4-H, NHS, FFA for 2 yrs, Choir for 1 yr
What is your favorite memory of high school? Going to Spain, plus this summer trip to New York City, and Washington D.C., also going to State and National Convention. Making Farm Collector’s Magazine October 2019 edition.
What advice can you offer underclassmen? Pay attention, ask questions, get your homework done. Start thinking about what you want to do, and look into colleges. Be active like doing sports or being in groups. As Mr. Keating once said, in the movie Dead Poets Society, “Carpe Diem (Seize the moment).”
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? Plan on going to Mid-Plains Community College in North Platte, and major in Agribusiness. I plan on having a job related to agriculture, and live on a farm.