Student’s Name: Josey Rose Booth
Student’s School: Neligh-Oakdale Public Schools
Parents Names: Matt and Tracy Booth
Siblings Names/Ages: Cody 18, Cassidy 15 and Emmet 10.
What activities did you participate in while in high school? High school rodeo, FFA, volleyball, choir, one act, and National Honor Society.
What is your favorite memory of high school? My favorite memory from high school was the National FFA Convention. I was able to travel to Indianapolis, Indiana with five other members from the chapter. We stayed down there for a few days and got to experience conventions, tours, and a concert. This is an experience I will never forget.
What is your favorite class and why? My favorite class is probably any of my ag classes. Those were the classes that interested me the most and I found myself enjoying more. I spent half my day in the ag classroom and it truly became a home and escape for me during the school day.
What is your favorite memory from elementary school?
My favorite memory from elementary would have to be the night Riley Martensen came to school. It was on the night before school barbeque in 5th grade. Me and Grace Shabram were hanging out in the classroom when Riley showed up looking like a hippie from the 60s. This was our first time meeting and with me and Grace being very social people and Riley being very shy I was kind of surprised we didn’t scare her away. Who knew that would be a start to a great friendship?
What will you miss after you graduate? After I graduate I will miss my classmates. Although I know some are sticking around and will always be close I know there are some that are moving away and I won’t get to see very often.
What are your future plans (college with major if known or workforce) and where do you hope to be in five years? After I graduate, I plan on either attending Northeast Community College to get my degree in diversified ag or enter the workforce and work on the family feedlot. In five years, I hope to be helping my dad build our family feedlot as well as have some land of my own to start building my own feedlot operation. After accomplishing these things I hope to one day get married and start a family.
What are three things on your bucket list? Drive on the Autobahn in Germany, go skydiving and own a feedlot of my own.